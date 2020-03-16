Blount County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding domestic assault suspect

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in its search for a domestic assault suspect who fled in a vehicle on Saturday, then escaped on foot.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, Jorge Alexander Flores, 38, fled from deputies after an assault on Saturday on Wildwood Road.

Flores allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, refusing to stop for deputies and striking another vehicle.

He then left the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Ellington Drive, where deputies continued to search for him.

Flores allegedly has warrants on file for other charges, including felony evading arrest and domestic assault from a prior incident. The incident on Saturday led to the addition of aggravated domestic assault and felony evading arrest.

If you have any information on Flores or his whereabouts, you are asked to call (865) 983-3620.