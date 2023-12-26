BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced the launch of a new smartphone application for better communication with the community.

This app allows the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Blount County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The app offers quick access to items of general interest such as:

Weather alerts

Sheriff’s Office functions and contacts

Jail/Inmate information

Submit a tip

Most wanted

News and events

Sheriff’s message

Berrong said, “We are thrilled that our app is ready to go. It has been in development for several months, and we are excited to share it with our citizens. The app has many benefits, but one of the features we are most excited about is that we can communicate with the public in real-time when an emergency threatens public safety.”

The app can be found in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “Blount County Sheriff, TN” or at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a95737804. The app is available at no cost.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, an OCV, LLC brand specializing in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations nationwide.