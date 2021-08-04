Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Maryville man

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Richard Park Denny of Maryville.

BCSO says Denny hasn’t been seen or heard from since April. Denny’s property manager at 2144 Alnwick Blvd told investigators he’s a private person and doesn’t have much contact with his family. He may have some medical issues, however, specifics are not available.

He is described as standing 6’1″, weighing 220 lbs. with blue eyes. He may be driving a white 1998 Ford F-150 XLT with Tennessee registration 488HLL.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Park Denny, please contact Investigator Joe McCarter at 865-273-5131 or Blount County Communications Center at 865-983-3620.