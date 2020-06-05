Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing since April 15

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help this morning as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
15-year-old Karina Montero was reported missing from Friendsville on April 15.
She is described as 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds.
If you have any information on Montero’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigator Isaac Staley at 865-273-5043.
