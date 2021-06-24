Blount County Sheriff’s Office warn of phone scammers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

The scammer claims to be a family member in trouble asking for money, a fake attorney or an law enforcement officer. The caller goes on and claims to be either in trouble and they need bail money, or to be sick and in need of money to get treatment or medication.

The scammer even asks to meet the victim in person to pick up the money.

In one case this week, a victim reported she had withdrawn $14,000 cash from her bank account before she realized it was a scam.

If you receive this type of phone call, hang up and report it.