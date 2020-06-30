Blount County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam caller posing as a sergeant

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to beware of another phone scam.

The department says scammers are posing as a sheriff’s deputy and harassing citizens with fake phone calls.

The sheriff’s office says it only became aware of the scam on Monday. The scammer claims to be Sergeant McAlister of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Scammers are spoofing the number to make the call appear as if the call is coming from the sheriff’s office mainline

We’re told there is no Sergeant McAlister at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.