Blount County shops welcome the return of customers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was a day to appreciate the little moments, the ones that are often taken for granted. Under overcast, and often rainy skies, shopkeepers in Blount County found joy in those moments taking them in with refreshed eyes.



Dandy Lions owner Joy Carver’s moment came as she did something she hadn’t done in over a month, place the welcome side outside of her shop on Church Avenue in downtown Maryville.



“There were a lot of emotions,” the Dandy Lions owner said. “I’m like oh I’m going to do a live video it’s so exciting that we’re putting our sign out.”



Joanna Tinker had no sign to place outside her Broadway Avenue shop, instead, her moment came in flipping on the lights at Village Tinker.



“It was kind of soul-crushing to come in and not even turn the lights on because you knew nobody was coming in,” Tinker said. “So to come in and turn the lights on, get the candles going, the diffuser going, and see life in the store that’s what we’re all about.”



The return of in-store shopping is different than most of us remember. Being greeted still done with a smile, although one that’s difficult to see behind the mask and there’s a lingering scent of disinfectant in the shops.



“My Fed-Ex guys told me this morning he missed the smell of candles, that it smelled too much like cleaning solution in here,” Carver said. “We have scrubbed and we will continue to do that because we care so deeply about this sweet town.”



Not all of the impacts COVID-19 has had on establishments can be felt in shops, in fact, the biggest impact is a virtual one. Neither Dandy Lions nor Village Tinker had websites prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing shoppers out of their storefronts and their owners to embrace the virtual sales front.

“We did not have a website, we did not have a way for customers to shop online before,” Tinker said. “So now we have built the website, I have an online inventory building all the time.”

Both businesses also plan to incorporate the COVID-19 act of curbside pick-up into their regular business model.

“I’m watching young moms or different customers who are on their way somewhere and just don’t have enough time to come in and shop that they just want it right out to them,” Carver said. “I know I do that with my groceries and things now so why can’t I do that too.”