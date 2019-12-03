Blount County teen indicted in mother’s murder

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An 18-year-old Alcoa man has been indicted with first degree murder and aggravated robbery stemming from a March 2019 incident.

Jonathan Sellers is accused of shooting and killing his mother before stealing her car back in March. Before Sellers was arrested, Pigeon Forge police spotted him driving erratically, potentially under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and were led on a chase by Sellers.

Jonathan Sellers. (Photo: BCSO)

Sellers led the police pursuit through Sevier County. Officers eventually deployed a spike strip to stop him and take him into custody.

The body of Kelly Brackin, Sellers’ mother, was later discovered during a welfare check.

Sellers is now officially indicted on charges of first degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property over $2,500.

