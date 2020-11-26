Blount County vehicle break-ins on the rise

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Blount County are reminding vehicle owners to lock their cars especially around the holiday season.

Car break-in crimes usually increase around the holidays, and Blount County Sheriff James Berrong is asking people to lock their vehicles.

Sheriff Berrong says what worries him is the number of times people are just leaving their cars unlocked and in those unlocked cars, thieves find purses, wallets, electronics and guns.

Drivers are also reminded to not only remember to lock their cars, whether they’re parked in public or at their home driveway/garage, but to also remember not to leave anything valuable inside the car. Police also say to consider installing motion-activated lights or a security camera to deter would-be thieves.