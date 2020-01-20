Closings
Blount County warming center open Monday night in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United Way is also opening a warming center in Blount County on Monday.

It will be open Monday at the First Baptist Church of Maryville from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.

