Blount County warming center open Monday night in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United Way is also opening a warming center in Blount County on Monday.
It will be open Monday at the First Baptist Church of Maryville from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.
