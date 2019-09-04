Blount County woman’s stolen wheelchair recovered from river

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE)- A Blount County woman is thankful after her stolen wheelchair was found and returned to her Tuesday night.

Sharon Hazard said her traveling wheelchair was stolen on Sunday while her husband were at a car wash in Townsend.

Hazard said she was having a tough day on Tuesday.

She and her family were trying to get additional information about her wheelchair for police, going to her doctor to find out how long it would take for another chair to be made and doing so while in an old wheelchair that was very uncomfortable.

Hazard said her husband got a call from someone who had found the chair.

According to Hazard, a Townsend couple was fishing and found the chair in a river, and at the time didn’t know it was stolen or missing.

Townsend Police said the chair was found and returned “in operable condition.”

Hazard said she might need to replace a few parts on the chair, but overall she was ecstatic and relieved she didn’t have to wait months and spend thousands of dollars on a new one.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation has been closed due to the wheelchair being returned to Hazard and officers believe there was any criminal intent.