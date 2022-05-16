KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Mansion is holding an event that will teach you about history while you eat a delicious meal. It’s called Old Southern Cookery: Mary Randolph’s Recipes.

Historian Christopher Hendricks and his mother, Sue, wrote a cookbook by the same name. They took recipes written by Mary Randolph around 200 years ago and modernized them. On Friday, May 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the two will prepare a three-course meal from the book at Blount Mansion.

The event will begin with a reception in the Blount Mansion garden featuring eighteenth-century style punch, beer, wine, and appetizers. Dinner then will be served inside the circa-1818 Craighead-Jackson House. During dessert, Christopher and Sue will even have a presentation focusing on the original 1894 cookbook and its author during dessert.

“The neat thing is because food is the story of who we are. You have these ingredients like rice from west Africa mixing with British traditions to make this rice pie. So, it’s a fun way to enjoy learning about the past,” said Michael Jordan from Blount Mansion.

Tickets are $50 and those in attendance will have the opportunity to buy a signed copy of the cookbook for $5 off the cover price.