Blount Mansion holding ‘impeachment 101’ seminar ahead of senate trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s impeachment trial in the senate raises questions for many Americans.

To help local citizens understand what is happening at this historic moment in our democracy, Blount Mansion will be hosting an informal Q&A session Tuesday called Impeachment 101.

Tonight’s discussion will be led by Lincoln Memorial University constitutional law professor Stewart Harris. This nonpartisan event is your chance to learn the basics of how impeachment works and ask questions of an expert.

The seminar will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the mansion’s visitors center.

Admission is free and free parking is available at the Blount Mansion Visitors Center and the Dwight Kessel garage across the street.