Blount Memorial Hospital changes visitation guidelines

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shortly after halting elective surgeries due to the rise in COVID-19 patients, Blount Memorial Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines.

The following changes to the visitation guidelines will go into effect on August 30:

  • For inpatients: There will be one designated visitor — they will be identified by the patient at admission and remains in place for the duration of the stay. Considerations will be given for end-of-life situations and where visitors are vital to patient care.
  • Family birthing center: One support person during delivery and one additional designated visitor (only one can be in facility at a time).
  • Emergency, surgical, and outpatient services: One support person.

The hospital said, “There are some exceptions to this rule, which include end-of-life situations. We’re also returning to our stance of not allowing children under the age of 16 as visitors.”

There is no change to visiting hours, they remain 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

