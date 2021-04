MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville is offering COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary Tuesday.

The hospital says the shots will be the Moderna vaccine. You must be 18 and older to get the shot.

The vaccine site will be in the hospital auditorium.

The hospital is located at 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Anyone wanting the vaccine must be there before 1 p.m.