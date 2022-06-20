KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital is responding to concerns from leaders about the process to pick a new CEO.

Last week, the mayors of Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County sent a letter to the hospital’s board, after citizens questioned whether proper notice had been given ahead of the selection meeting.

The board responded to this claim with another letter. In the letter, the board said several members of the hospital’s senior management were interviewed for the position and the board met five times during the selection process. The board also outlined how they met publicly on June 9.

“An open meeting of the Board of Directors was held on June 9, 2022, to consider the recommendation, A notice of that meeting was sent to The Daily Times for publication but, for reasons not known at the moment, the notice was not published,” reads the letter.

The letter closes with “The last thing that any of us would want to see is any action which undermines the public’s confidence in the quality of medical care provided by Blount Memorial and its staff.”