NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for 32-year-old BJ Brown.

Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer.

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana. According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier on Tuesday, TBI issued a Blue Alert for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards who is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase.