KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the Blue Angels prepare to return to East Tennessee, the group made a stop in Knoxville to get ready for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show.

Officials from the Blue Angels toured McGhee Tyson Airport and went over the plan for the show. There is a lot of planning that goes into the show beyond the flight formations. They also have to make sure hotels are set up, the equipment is in place and safe to use and the airport is ready for the group.

Next year’s show will include two planes that have never been to Knoxville before; the F-18 Super Hornet and the C 1-30 J Super Hercules which is also known as Fat Albert.

“It’s just a bigger more powerful airshow. Getting to see that bright gold lettering of U.S. Navy under the wings is just bigger and brighter. Now, Fat Albert is back for the demonstration. So the C 1-30 J will open up the demonstration each time. We are just so excited and can’t wait for the Smokie Mountain Airshow,” said Lt. Katlin Forester,

The event is scheduled for Sept. 10-11. More than 200,000 spectators from across the country attended the Smoky Mountain Air Show in 2016. A similar turnout is expected for 2022.