Blue Angels to fly over Middle Tennessee Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Blue Angels will fly over Middle Tennessee on Thursday, May 14, as part of their salute to health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels will appear over Rutherford County and Nashville beginning around noon.

The flight will start at noon in Rutherford County in Silver Hill, through Walter Hill and down to Murfreesboro. From there, the jets will make their way to Smyrna, through Nolensville and over to Franklin.

By 12:08 p.m., they will pass through Brentwood and make their way to Nashville, before circling back to Belle Meade, back again over Nashville and the Brentwood area before leaving Middle Tennessee by 12:17 p.m. near Maplewood.

Details for the flight path were released by the Blue Angels Wednesday evening. You can see the full path for the 17-minute flight below.

The Blue Angels have been flying over cities across the country in recent weeks as part of the “America Strong” initiative.

Residents are asked to observe the flyover from the safety of their home quarantine and to maintain social distancing while viewing.

The Blue Angels have a special connection to many Middle Tennesseans. In 2016, Marine Captain Jeff Kuss was tragically killed during a practice flight ahead of the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. The Blue Angels returned to the show for the first time since the crash last year.

To honor the fallen captain, Smyrna built a memorial to Capt. Kuss across the street from the Smyrna airport.

Click here to read more on the life of Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss.

