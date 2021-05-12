Blue Ridge Parkway seeking teens for Virginia-based internship

ASHEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Youth Conservation Corps and Blue Ridge Parkway are looking for teens to participate in their 8-week paid summer internship program.

Park officials are recruiting teens, ages 15 through 18, for a paid 8-week summer internship at three locations in Virginia. This program is a part of the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) Program that engages young people in meaningful work experiences in national parks, while developing an ethic of environmental stewardship and civic responsibility.

This 8-week internship will run from June 7 through July 30. Hours are generally Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include grounds landscaping, exotic plant removal, debris clean-up, trail construction and repair, litter removal, and general maintenance of buildings.

f you are interested in applying, see below for location specifics and contact information: