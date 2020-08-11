Blue Springs Marina starts cleanup after explosion destroys dock

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cleanup began Monday at Blue Springs Marina following Saturday night’s boat explosion that left two people injured. Crews went to work repairing the dock while boat owners surveyed the damage to their property.

Ray Smith owns the boat that was just six feet away from the explosion. His boat suffered some damage, but he says it was nothing compared to what his dock mates are going through.

“My thoughts and prayers are with my dockmates who were injured. They have a tough road to recover. Much tougher than I will, my damage is just stuff,” Smith said.

He credits the marina staff, witnesses and first responders for acting quickly to prevent a worse tragedy.

“They came in here during the blaze and cut my boat loose and moved it out of harms way so I didn’t sustain worse damage than I did right now.” Smith said.

At last check, the couple that was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center were still in the hospital.

