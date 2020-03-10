BMS officials monitoring coronavirus ahead of spring race, asking fans to practice good hygiene

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway were in Knoxville Monday and addressed concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

BMS officials spoke with our sister station WATE and sent us the statement about coronavirus concerns below.

“Bristol Motor Speedway is closely monitoring facts and recommendations from public health officials. The CDC’s current risk assessment says COVID-19 is not currently widespread in the United States and for most people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus is low. To prevent the spread of cold, flu or COVID-19, experts are encouraging prevention, not panic, and asking people to practice good hygiene—frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and covering sneezes and coughs. We are adding hand-washing stations and will encourage our guests through our many means of communication to use good hygiene while enjoying our events.“ Bristol Motor Speedway

You can find complete coverage of coronavirus on our website HERE.