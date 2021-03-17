Board of Health members talk mask mandates, midnight curfew, and social gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is meeting virtually on Wednesday.

Both the midnight curfew and the social gathering limit will expire on March 18 unless extended at tonight’s meeting.

Though there isn’t a set date for the mask mandate to expire, reviewing face-covering regulations is on the agenda.

Knoxville Representative Jason Zachary filed a bill that would limit the power of independent health boards, Knox County being one of them.

The Knox County Health Board plans to discuss this at tonight’s meeting.

You can watch the meeting here.