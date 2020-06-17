Board of Health’s role adjusted going forward after COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Tuesday, the board of health’s role in the aftermath of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was clarified by officials ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

Some answers to some of the lingering questions about the new process for reopening phase 3 in Knox County, with guidance now having to go to the board of health rather than being put out directly from Knox County Health Department’s director Martha Buchanan; which is a change from phases 1 and 2.

The department says before now, the board was understood to operate in an advisory role, meeting quarterly and voting only on the department’s budget.

But the health department tells us from now on, it will move forward as directed by the county law director.

The board of health meeting, which includes reopening procedures on its agenda is set for tomorrow from 5-7 p.m.

It will be held through Zoom and available to watch on Community TV.

We’ll be covering that meeting, bringing you the discussion and any decision tomorrow as we keep tracking the novel coronavirus.

