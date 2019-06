Boaty McBoatface makes significant climate findings

Boaty McBoatface is proving to be a winner in climate change research after making new discoveries.

The unmanned British research submarine got its unique name due to a landslide public vote.

It undertook its first mission in April 2017, traveling through underwater valleys in Antarctica to measure key details about water temperature and saltiness.

Findings were published Monday in the journal PNAS, showing that increasingly strong winds in the region causes turbulence deep in the sea.

Scientists say the turbulence results in warm water from middle levels of the sea mixing with colder water in deeper areas.

According to experts, that causes sea temperature to rise and contributes to rising sea levels.

The national oceanography center said the data from the submarine mission presents a “completely new way of looking at the deep ocean.”