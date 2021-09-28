Bob Dylan world tour rolling into Knoxville

US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary singer, songwriter Bob Dylan will soon embark on a multiyear world tour that will bring the Nobel Prize winner to Knoxville for the first time since 2018.

Dylan’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways‘ tour kicks off Nov. 2 in Milwaukee and the 10-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be sold in 3 price brackets: $59.50, $89.50 and $129.50. They will go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. on bobdylan.com.

Other nearby dates include Cincinnati on Nov. 9 and Louisville on Nov. 12. Dylan’s website states that the tour will run into 2024 with more dates expected to be announced later.

The ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways‘ album was released last year, Dylan’s first studio release since 2012. He last performed in Knoxville in 2018 at the Tennessee Theatre.

The 1988 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee has earned 10 Grammy Awards and 38 nominations. He is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of all time and became the first musical artist to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature in 2016.

He made headlines last year when he sold his entire 600+ song catalogue to Universal Music Publishing for an estimated $300 million.