‘Body armor on’: Listen to calls from first responders at Kroger shooting

Witness photos show a man on the Kroger roof talking to police. Collierville Police said this is not the shooter and is believed to be an employee of Kroger directing officers. (submitted photo)

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — We have the radio traffic from Collierville first responders at the deadly Kroger shooting Thursday afternoon.

“Contact every agency for mutual aid,” a firefighter says to a dispatcher. He asked her to send police aid but specified “with your body armor on.”

A dispatcher tells him that the rear entrance is secure, but multiple parties are down.

“Let me know about some aid units, I need more ambulances,” the firefighter tells the dispatcher. She replies that Shelby County and Germantown were sending units, and she would contact Memphis.

Most of the activity is in the first four minutes of the call.

Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville, a Memphis suburb.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed 13 people were shot, and one person killed. The suspected shooter also is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lane said.

Lane said officers entered the store just after 1:30 p.m. and found multiple people shot, and employees in hiding. He could not comment on whether the shooter was an employee, saying it was under investigation.