Body found at Newport recycling facility

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Newport Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a city recycling facility Thursday afternoon.

Newport Police officers were dispatched to the City of Newport Recycling & Convenience Center at 122 Locust Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 after a sanitation worker reported seeing the body while cleaning.

Officers found the body at the lower half of the facility building adjacent to Cope Boulevard. The body was presumed to be male, dressed in blue pants, a sweatshirt and brown shoes.

The sanitation worker that first reported told investigators that the area where the body was located had been cleaned the previous Friday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Newport Rescue Squad members also responded to the scene. The body was transported to the Newport Medical Center for further investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.