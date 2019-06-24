Body found in Cherokee Lake identified as Bulls Gap man

MORRISTOWN, , Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a man who reportedly jumped into Cherokee Lake and never resurfaced has been found.

The body of Derek Silvers of Bulls Gap was located just before 3 p.m. Monday in almost 30 feet of water, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. It was recovered by a diver from the Kingsport Life Saving Crew.

According to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Hawkins County Life Saving Squad, two professional fishermen, David Mullins and Chancey Hatfield, came down and assisted with sonar to find the body. Stewart said their help was “phenomenal” and without it, the body would not have been found today.