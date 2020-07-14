Body found in Knoxville front yard, authorities investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Knoxville front yard on Tuesday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased male was found in a front yard on S. Northshore Drive near Morrell Road. The remains were transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy,

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime’s Unit will be conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.