Body found in Oldhams Creek community of Sevier County, authorities investigating

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.

Sevier County deputies responded to a report of a body in the 3600 block of Boogertown Road Thursday just before 7 a.m. A deceased woman was found in the grass near the edge of a parking lot at Oldham’s Creek Baptist Church.

Investigators from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and are currently working to positively identify the victim and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.