GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man’s body was recovered from a wooded area behind a Days Inn motel in Greeneville this week, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

GPD said its officers responded to a report of a possible dead body behind a Days Inn in the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The officers found a 41-year-old man in the wooded area, who has been identified as Daniel Cutshaw of Greeneville.

Cutshaw was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Greeneville Fire Department, GPD said. His body was taken to the Quillen Forensics Center for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no foul play is not suspected at this time.