KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department found a body of an adult woman in the woods Saturday afternoon.

The body was found near the intersection of Biddle Street and Old McDonald Street.

According to police, there were no signs of trauma and the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Investigators with the violent crimes unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensics Center for further examination.