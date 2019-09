ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials say a body has been discovered along the Appalachian Trail in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was found around 2 p.m. Monday.

It was discovered about 3.5 miles from Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain, according to John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

Burleson said they are carrying the body out now.

The body will be sent for an autopsy and investigators are working to determine the man’s cause of death.