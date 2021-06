MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a missing 19-year-old woman was found in Jackson, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

TBI over the weekend issued an Endangered Adult alert under the Holly Bobo Act for 19-year-old Patti Hathcock.

TBI had said the Gibson County woman was last seen Thursday evening in Jackson and had a known medical condition.

Local authorities are continuing to investigate, TBI said. The agency did not release any other information about the case.