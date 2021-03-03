Body of missing Claiborne County man recovered in Kentucky

PAGE CUTOFF, Ky. (WATE) – The body of a missing Claiborne County man has been found in Bell County, Kentucky.

Bell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Page Cutoff community around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a body was discovered in a wooded area while an individual was looking for deer sheds.

Coroners identified the body as 86-year-old Bill Baker of Claiborne County, Tennessee.

Baker had been missing since February 16 and was said to be seen last in Pineville on February 17.

His body has been sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains ongoing.