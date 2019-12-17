Body of missing Strawberry Plains woman found, police confirm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police confirmed Tuesday they’ve recovered the body of a Strawberry Plains woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.

RELATED: Knoxville police searching for missing woman

The Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday that the body of 36-year-old Stefanie Johnson was recovered on Sunday. She was reported missing on Dec. 7 and last seen on Nov. 27.

Johnson had last been seen around 7 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the Clarion Inn on Central Avenue Pike, police said.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said authorities are now waiting for the results of an autopsy. KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the death investigation.