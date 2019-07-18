Body of Mississippi man recovered on Tennessee River

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said Thursday they’ve recovered a boater’s body in West Tennessee.

The body of 56-year-old Jeffery Dilworth of Rienzi, Mississippi was recovered around 10 a.m. Thursday near Pickwick Dam in Hardin County.

According to a release from TWRA, a preliminary investigation indicates that Dilworth was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum Jon boat below Pickwick Dam Wednesday when his boat was swamped by water.

TWRA officers will continue to investigate the accident. TWRA was assisted by Hardin County Fire Department in the search operations.