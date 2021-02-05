Body recovered from French Broad River two weeks after police pursuit

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body two weeks after a car drove into the French Broad River during a Jan. 22 police pursuit.

CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball said the body was recovered from the French Broad River after a land and water search by multiple law enforcement agencies. The body has not been identified at this time and was sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Three people were in the car at the time it went into the river. One was arrested at the time of the wreck. Two others are missing, one of which may be the body recovered Thursday.

On Jan. 22, Cocke County deputies engaged in a high-speed pursuit involving three suspects as they tried to serve felony warrants on Steven Floyd Hance, the sheriff’s office said. Stop sticks were deployed at the Wolf Creek Bridge in Del Rio, flattening one of the vehicles tires. The vehicle continued on East Dixie Highway before leaving the roadway at Bluff Road where police say it traveled into the river.

A passenger, identified as Alyson Hinson, swam to shore and was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Cocke County. She identified the two other occupants of the car as Bobby Shelton and Steven Hance.

Warrants were obtained for Bobby Shelton for evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license and financial responsibility.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.