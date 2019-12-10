Body recovered Saturday identified as Jackie Harrison, Knox County Sheriff confirms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler confirmed Tuesday that the body recovered Saturday from Beaver Creek is that of a man who went missing from a Halls Walmart over three weeks ago.

Sheriff Spangler confirmed that the body recovered Saturday from Beaver Creek has been identified as missing Halls man, Jackie Harrison.

Harrison, who has a history of dementia, was separated from his family at Walmart on Sunday, Nov. 16 in Halls, investigators say. He was last seen on video at the gas pumps in the Walmart parking lot headed toward Norris Freeway.

“I want to personally thank each one of my Detectives, Officers, K-9’s and Civilian employees who spent numerous hours searching for Mr. Harrison. The entire Halls Community, as each of you have shown the true definition of what “community” really means,” Sheriff Spangler said. “To all of our sister agencies that came to assist in the search, their K-9’s, their Officers and to the many residents of Knox County and beyond who shared the photo and description of Mr. Harrison in hopes of bringing him home safely. Lastly, to the media, I appreciate your hard work and the efforts that each of you made to keep his story going.”

“To the Family and Friends of Mr. Harrison words are inadequate for your loss. On behalf of my Family and our Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family we send you our sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said.