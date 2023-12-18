KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has released the pertinent body-camera footage from the shots fired incident that happened on Dec. 2 at a residence in the 6800 block of Pembrooke Shire Lane.

This link provided by the Knoxville Police Department contains the officer’s body camera video from when she arrived at the scene to when the suspect was apprehended.

The officer responded to a distress call around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The call was made through the Knox 911 Text to 911 system and stated, “Need help asap.”

KPD reported that the officer was dispatched to the address on Pembrooke Shire Lane that the victim wrote in the text message to the police.

After arriving at the home, the KPD officer was confronted by a man who had a firearm. While seeking cover, Knoxville Police said the officer fired one time.

KPD said on Monday that after continued investigation following the encounter, the involved individual, an adult man, was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. Neither he nor any officers were injured during the encounter according to police documents.

The internal administrative investigation, being led by the Office of Professional Standards, continues to investigate this incident.