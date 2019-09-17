Boil water advisory lifted in Chattanooga

A boil water advisory has now been lifted in Chattanooga after some 35,0000 people lost running water last week.

Tennessee American Water Company lifted the advisory around 4 p.m. Monday after a 36-inch water main broke late Thursday night.

Water distribution centers set up across the city to help those impacted.

Chattanooga officials are continuing to probe utility company Tennessee American Water to find out what caused the water main to break.

According to WTVC, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says he plans to speak with TAWC leaders to discuss what happened and how to prevent it. Part of his statement reads as follows:

“In the days and weeks ahead, I’m going to be speaking with Tennessee American Water’s leadership to understand exactly what occurred to cause this massive outage — and what we need to do to keep something like this from happening again. I understand you may still have some questions or concerns about what happened, and we will do everything we can to help. Please call 311 or use our 311 app to file a service request, or email me at this address if there is anything I need to know or any questions I can answer.”