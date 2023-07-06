(WSPA) – Thursday marked a significant day in the history of one of the South’s most preeminent fast food chains.

Bojangles, a fast food chain best known for it’s fried chicken and fluffy biscuits celebrated its 45th anniversary Thursday.

The North-Carolina based company opened its first location July 6, 1977. The restaurant was the effort of Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas to develop a fast food restaurant with a fun internal layout and made from scratch foods. They expanded the company three years later, incorporating Tands Inc., a Cajun chicken and biscuit-making company based in Kinston, North Carolina, to the company.

Their first restaurant was located in Charlotte. Today, the company has more than 800 locations in more than 400 cities in the southeast United States, according to data scraping website SmartScrapers.

The site also North and South Carolina together hold nearly half of all open Bojangles restaurants.

To celebrate their 45th year, Bojangles unveiled a new charitable foundation, The Bojangles Foundation Fund, which the company said will focus resources and time towards building literacy in communities and military outreach. The fund is managed by Foundation For the Carolinas and announced on Thursday 45 $1,000 grants nonprofit groups can apply for.

“Giving back to those who serve in both our education and military sectors is at the core of who Bojangles is, so there is no greater way to celebrate turning another year older than to recognize acts of service and promote more of them in our community,” said Ken Reynolds, who will serve as Executive Director of The Bojangles Foundation Fund, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to announce the Bojangles Foundation Fund, and we can’t wait to see the growth and positive momentum that comes from this first batch of grants.”

The chain is also celebrating it’s food, partnering with celebrity baker Nina Charles to recreate a replica of the chains popular chicken sandwich, fries and iced tea. The company is also unveiling a new commercial starring employees at some of its locations. As a thank you to customers, the company is offering customers a free large iced tea when they order through the Bojangles app, but only through July 17.

“You don’t get to 45 years as a brand without a strong community, a dedicated team, loyal fans and – of course – delicious food,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles. “There’s so much to celebrate – so that’s exactly what we’ll do.”