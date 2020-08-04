CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Bojangles and PepsiCo’s MTN DEW teamed up to create an all-new, tropical punch flavored drink called MTN DEW Southern Shock.
“MTN DEW Southern Shock is summer on ice. It’ll cool you down and light you up all at the same time,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “Our exclusive MTN DEW flavor will electrify your summer and shock up the mundane. Plus, it’s said to pair exceptionally well with our perfectly-seasoned fried chicken and made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits.”
MTN DEW Southern Shock is available at participating Bojangles locations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bojangles to sell new Mountain Dew flavor ‘Southern Shock’
- Watch: Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut
- 15 Blount County Sheriff’s Office workers test positive for coronavirus
- Three survivors of Tennessee River helicopter crash identified
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 40th death, 139 new recoveries