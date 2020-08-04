Bojangles to sell new Mountain Dew flavor ‘Southern Shock’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Bojangles and PepsiCo’s MTN DEW teamed up to create an all-new, tropical punch flavored drink called MTN DEW Southern Shock.

(Source: LGA)

“MTN DEW Southern Shock is summer on ice. It’ll cool you down and light you up all at the same time,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “Our exclusive MTN DEW flavor will electrify your summer and shock up the mundane. Plus, it’s said to pair exceptionally well with our perfectly-seasoned fried chicken and made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits.”

MTN DEW Southern Shock is available at participating Bojangles locations.

