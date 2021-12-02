CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two homemade explosive devices were found inside a Caryville home during the execution of a search warrant by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a substance believed to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two homemade explosive devices while searching a home in 700 block of Mountain Road.

Two men found inside the residence, Raymond Gibbs and Gregory Thomas, were placed under arrest.

Raymond William Gibbs

Gregory Wayne Thomas

Gibbs, who had been living at the home for more than a month, was found to be in violation of the Sex Offender Registry for failing to report a change of residence. Investigators said he had also absconded from Davidson County in violation of his probation where he was found guilty of sexual battery, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, and several drug-related charges.

Both men denied any knowledge of the drugs or drug paraphernalia. Thomas told investigators that he had found the explosive devices in a camper.

The explosive devices were taken into the custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

Gibbs was charged with a violation of the sex offender registry, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was charged with possession of prohibited weapons, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.