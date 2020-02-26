Bond for grandmother of Evelyn Boswell set at $5,000 with condition she wear ankle bracelet

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The grandmother of Evelyn Boswell was arraigned in court Tuesday morning in Sullivan County.
Angela Boswell, 42, was arraigned on a charge of Theft of Property Over $2,500 in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
Her bond was set at $5,000 with the condition that she wear an ankle bracelet.
She is due back in Sullivan County General Sessions Court on March 4.
Boswell also faced a charge of Violation of Probation out of Kingsport, but that bond has been revoked.
Boswell is due back in Kingsport General Sessions Court on Thursday morning.
Boswell was arrested after she was found with William McCloud in a BMW that was reported stolen.
Boswell and McCloud were arrested in Wilkes County, North Carolina and extradited back to Sullivan County after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a BOLO for the BMW in relation to Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance.
