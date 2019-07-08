Bond revoked for Knoxville man found with human torso in car after hit-and-run

A Knox County judge has revoked the bond for the driver behind a gruesome hit-and-run.

Dorrae Johnson, 29, was in the courtroom Monday. He faces charges of vehicular assault, evading arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Johnson was arrested last month after leading police on a vehicle chase.

During the pursuit, the documents say Johnson hit pedestrian Darryl Eugene Butler and eventually crashed into a utility pole. Johnson admitted to officers he was intoxicated.

An officer noticed Butler’s severed torso in the floorboard of the car. The rest of his remains were found at the scene of impact.

His preliminary hearing is now scheduled for August 7.