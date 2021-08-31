Bonnaroo 2021 forced to cancel due to rain from Hurricane Ida

FILE – In this June 10, 2016 file photo, a lighted archway leading onto the farm appears at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Music fans will have more options to dance the night away at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is unveiling an all-night stage focusing on dance, electronic and hip hop artists. The Other stage will run all night at this year’s festival, which is scheduled for June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee. The lineup includes Marshmello, Big Gigantic, Yellow Claw, D.R.A.M., Motama, Louis the Child, Borgore and more. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has forced the cancellation of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s biggest music festivals which brings tens of thousands of people to Tennessee each year.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.” Statement from Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

After COVID-19 forced the 2020 edition of the festival to be canceled, the Manchester-based festival was rescheduled to Sept. 2-5, 2021. The festival will revert to its traditional mid-June time slot in 2022.

All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.

It’s been over two years since more than 80,000 attendees last attended the festival in 2019. R&B artist Lizzo was set to become the first female artist to headline Bonnaroo in its nearly 20-year history.

Festivalgoers would have been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to gain access to the festival grounds.

Live performances recently returned to the site of the festival with the ‘Concerts on the Farm’ series during the summer with the Avett Brothers, Jon Pardi, and Billy Strings all performing at the 650-acre event space.