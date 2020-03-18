Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

Music fans gather to watch The Shins perform during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers have announced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The festival was scheduled to take place June 11-14 in Manchester. According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

Bonnaroo will be rescheduled to Sept 24-27, 2020. Updates to come. Can’t wait to see you on The Farm! Visit https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50 for more info. pic.twitter.com/FhWUXnwOH9 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 18, 2020

R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival.

Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out in late February.

Bonnaroo 2020 is officially SOLD OUT! A huge THANK YOU to everyone joining us on The Farm in 2020 – it's gonna be an amazing year. Camping, Platinum, Nashville Shuttle Packages, & select accommodations still available while supplies last. Get them at https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50 pic.twitter.com/5I9Cx0saYT — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) February 28, 2020

Officials say all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.