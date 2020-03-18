Live Now
White House coronavirus task force holding briefing
Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Music fans gather to watch The Shins perform during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers have announced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The festival was scheduled to take place June 11-14 in Manchester. According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival.

Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out in late February.

Officials say all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.

GALLERY: The 2020 Bonnaroo lineup in photos

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter