NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers have announced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The festival was scheduled to take place June 11-14 in Manchester. According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.
R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival.
Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out in late February.
Officials say all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.
GALLERY: The 2020 Bonnaroo lineup in photos
Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
- Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Pres. Trump to sign Defense Production Act; suspend foreclosures and evictions through April
- Drive-through coronavirus testing now available in Blount County
- Pigeon Forge Police phone lines back up after temporary outage
- COVID-19 screening sites available across Tennessee