KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Knoxville’s favorite Halloween traditions, Boo! at the Zoo, is returning for its 35th year this weekend.

The safe and not-too-scary Zoo Knoxville event features 22 treat stations spaced throughout the entire zoo, dramatic lighting, giant inflatables, the Monster Mash dance party, the Scary-Go-Round and the BOO! Choo Train each evening, weather permitting.

The bash for young ghouls and goblins will go on for 11 nights: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24. Festivities begin each night at 5:30 until 8 p.m. A special night exclusively for zoo annual passholders and Circle of Friends members is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Special character nights will feature popular princesses on Oct. 10, 15 and 22. Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion Midsouth Garrison will take over the zoo on Oct. 23.

Tickets are $12 per person for ages 3 and up. Children two and under are admitted free. Parking is free. Tickets are available online at booknoxville.com, by phone at 865-637-5331 and at the zoo’s ticket office during regular zoo hours. Zoo Knoxville annual passholders and Circle of Friends members receive a $1 discount on admission tickets.

The Zoo strongly encourages online ticket purchases to ensure entry as the number of tickets available will be limited each evening to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.